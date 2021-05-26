COVID 19 recovered patients getting applauded as they leave from a care centre will leave you smiling; WATCH

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, several care centres have been opened up to help out people battling the virus. Amid this a video was shared by the ITBP personnel where patients who have recovered were cheered on as they left the centre.

As India continues to battle the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic, the cases in some states have begun to show a decline. However, there are still places where the number of infections continues to grow. Amid this, several social media users have taken it upon themselves to spread positivity on social media and among them, ITBP personnel's Twitter handle has been doing the same. Recently, a video of COVID 19 recovered patients was shared on their handle and it gave all a ray of hope.

Taking to the Twitter handle, a video from Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi was shared in which patients who had battled the virus successfully were being discharged and sent home. The recovered patients were given a standing ovation as well as applause by the caretakers at the centre. The happy patients could be seen thanking everyone for taking care of them at the centre as they left after beating COVID 19.

Take a look:

Seeing the video, netizens hailed the Corona warriors and many lauded the spirit of those who battled the virus. A user wrote, "For Doctors and nurses." Another wrote, "Wish you happiness throughout your life." Another wrote, "Welcome to your houses dear...your loved ones are waiting for u."

Amid India's battle against COVID 19 second wave, the vaccination programme has been ramped up. The government of India has been urging people to come out and get vaccinated. Even celebs have been sharing positive messages regarding the same on social media and urging all to get vaccinated.

Credits :ITBP Twitter

