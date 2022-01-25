COVID 19 restrictions to ease in Delhi as positivity rate for cases dips, assures CM Arvind Kejriwal

The COVID 19 pandemic has been quite harsh on humans and we have been dealing with it for over two years now. And just when we thought that the threat of the deadly virus is over, the third wave took over the nation and there was a significant rise in the number of cases in different states including Delhi. In fact, the Delhi government had taken stringent measures to curb the widespread which included night curfew, weekend lockdown, closure of private offices and more.

And now as per the recent update, there has been a dip in the positivity rate of COVID 19 cases in Delhi following which the state government is planning to ease the restrictions soon. During a programme ahead of the Republic Day celebration, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Soon we will try to do away with (COVID) restrictions and bring your life back to normalcy...will make all efforts in that direction. We don't want livelihood of people to be affected, Covid restrictions to be eased as soon as possible”. He also emphasised that the positivity rate for COVID 19 cases have reduced by 20% in 10 days. “Today it's about 10%, opposed to 30% positivity rate on January 15. All of this is because of the consistent pace of vaccination,” he added.

For the uninitiated, there were speculations that the Delhi government is likely to lift the weekend curfew after there was a dip in COVID 19 cases. While Arvind Kejriwal had given a nod to it, the plan was rejected by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

