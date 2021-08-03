COVID 19 restrictions eased across Maharashtra barring 11 districts; Details Inside

CM Uddhav Thackeray led government on Monday, reportedly eased COVID-19 restrictions across Maharashtra. However, the restrictions will continue in districts with a high number of coronavirus cases. Around eleven districts where the Level-3 restrictions will continue include Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.

A Times of India report suggested that other districts, except the 11 with the high caseload, will see a degree of relaxation, including permission to markets to remain open till 8 pm on weekdays (the current deadline is 4 pm) and till 3 pm on Saturdays.

Take a look:

Essential and non-essential shops will remain open on all weekdays till 8 pm and on Saturdays till 3 pm. All other shops, except the essential ones, will not operate on Sunday.

Government and private offices can work with full capacity. However, government has suggested that offices that can function via 'work-from-home' should continue to do so

All public gardens and playgrounds will be allowed to open for exercise

Agricultural activity, civil works, industrial activity and transport of goods can remain functional at full capacity.

Gyms, yoga centres, salons, beauty parlours and spas can operate till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturdays. However, they must function without the use of air-conditioning and only at 50 per cent capacity.

All places of worship and cinema theatres in Maharashtra to remain shut till further orders

Restaurants have been given permission to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity till 4 pm on weekdays. Delivery and takeaway will continue to operate as before

Restrictions on movement will remain enforced between 9 pm and 5 am every day

Meanwhile, in order to avoid crowding, the government said that the restrictions imposed on birthday celebrations as well as political, social and cultural events will remain enforced. The decision regarding relaxations for Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts will be reportedly taken by the respective local disaster management authorities.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Floods, landslides wreak havoc leaving over 40 dead; Rescue operations underway