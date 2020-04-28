COVID 19: Senior Citizen gets emotional as Haryana Police surprises him with a birthday cake amid lockdown

A video was tweeted by Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar where Haryana Police cops surprised a senior citizen living alone on his birthday with a cake amid Coronavirus lockdown. Check out the heartwarming video.

Amid Coronavirus or COVID 19 spread, the negative news about the rising number of cases and casualties is rampant. But, amid such times, we all need a dose of positivity and today’s happy news comes from Panchkula, Haryana where a senior citizen was overwhelmed by a surprising gesture of Haryana Police cops. Amid the lockdown, Haryana police officers went ahead to surprise a senior citizen on his birthday who was living alone in his house. The video surfaced the internet and has gone viral.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar shared the video of the police officers taking a birthday cake for the elderly person living in Panchkula on the occasion of his birthday. At first, it appears that the police are there to check on the senior citizen as they interrogate him by asking his name and other details. When the Senior Citizen gets worked up by the cops' visit, the officers pull out a cake and a birthday cap and start crooning ‘Happy Birthday’ for him.

Seeing this, the senior citizen is overwhelmed by emotion and he bows down towards the ground. He then asks the Police while wiping his tears about how they got to know about his birthday. The cops tell him that they are like his family too and that he should come out and cut the cake on the special day. The elderly citizen gets extremely emotional with his unexpected gesture done by the police for him and is elated to cut the cake with the cops. The heartwarming video surely has won the internet and netizens.

Check out the video of Haryana Police celebrating a senior citizen’s birthday:

The Haryana Police got lauded for their gesture for the Senior Citizen by the CM of the state who shared the video on his personal Twitter handle. Such sweet gestures amid India’s fight against Coronavirus are proof of humanity. Earlier, during the day, we also saw a video of how Mumbai Police welcomed back a COVID 19 recovered senior cop with a flower shower and applause after he was discharged from hospital. Amid the negative atmosphere, such news is bound to make you smile.

