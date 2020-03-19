COVID 19: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar starrer Stree inspire 'O Corona Kal Aana' posters in Varanasi

It looks like there is no end to things people will do to grab attention in order to make people aware of the Coronavirus outbreak and take necessary precaution.

The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak continues to become an increasing concern amongst people as COVID 19 cases as well as deaths are on a rise. Everyone has been taking the necessary steps to keep themselves safe, however, there are people who need to be made more aware of how grave the situation is right now, and if sufficient care is not taken, things might worsen and recovering from that might become extremely difficult.

And well, India always has a Bollywood touch to it, given how deeply it is rooted in our lives and so, the slogan from the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree which said O stree kal aana has now been tweaked so as to keep COVID 19 at bay. Yes, posters with the slogan O Corona Kal aana have been hung in the city and while one does know that this will not help in putting this virus at bay given the number of deaths, it does have a better reason to them.

The posters, put by Punit Mishra have taken inspiration from the film and in fact, he has done it to make people more aware. He says, "It compels people to give a second thought to the deadly virus and take necessary precautions. It has created a buzz and my purpose has been served."

