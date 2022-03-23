COVID-19 Update: All curbs to end on March 31 except masks and social distancing, says Centre

The COVID-19 pandemic, which had affected millions of lives for over two years, seems to be reaching its end now. After a fierce battle with the deadly virus, India is finally witnessing a continuous dip in the COVID-19 cases. As a result, the COVID-19 curbs have been relaxed in several parts of the country and everyone is finally taking a sigh of relief as life is finally getting back on track. And now as per a new update, the Central Government has decided to put an end to all the COVID-19 restrictions by the end of this month.

Yes! All COVID-19 curbs across the country are likely to end from March 31. However, the authorities have advised the public to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing. Confirming the news, a Ministry of Home Affairs official told India Today, “There will be no further need to invoke the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures”. It is reported that the Centre’s measures for COVID-19 safety under the Disaster Management Act will be coming to an end by the end of March.

The Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla stated in an order, “I would, therefore, advise all the states/UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for COVID containment measures. The states/UTs may continue to follow the SoPs/advisories that have been or are being issued by the MoHFW from time to time for COVID containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including observing COVID appropriate behaviour”.

