COVID 19 Vaccination Centre in Mumbai: Here is the full list of centers where you can get jabbed

India is battling the second wave of Coronavirus. And amid this, the central government has allowed vaccination of all above 18 years. But in some cities, people are facing a crisis as there is not sufficient vaccine available. In the current situation, the only ray of hope for people is getting themselves jabbed. People are facing problems in getting the vaccination slot as the rule says that they have to get registered themselves first. The vaccination is only being done at the government centers.

On Sunday as reported India had reported 311,170 new positive cases of Coronavirus. The figure was shared by the Union Health Ministry. The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi. More than 182.1 million cumulative COVID 19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, according to the Ministry of Health. The states in the country are already under lockdown to curb the further spread of the virus. Maharashtra, which has been badly affected by the virus, has also extended lockdown in the state till June 1.

The state government has also introduced new restrictions which include negative RT-PCR test reports for those entering the state and curbs on those arriving from places of "sensitive origins" is now compulsory. At the wedding, only 25 people will be allowed. A fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed for violating the rules. Traveling from one district to another or from one city to another has been stopped. And now to make the fight a little easier, vaccines will be available at the private hospitals too.

Here is the full list of hospitals with prices for the vaccine in Mumbai.

Apollo Spectra Hospital Deonar (Paid)

Address: Ujagar Compound Opp. Deonar Bus Depot Main Gate Deonar Chembur Mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400088

Price: COVISHIELD: ₹850

Covid Center Name: H N Reliance Hosp MUMBAI 1 (Paid)

Address: Raja Rammohan Roy Road Prarthana Samaj Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400004

Price: COVAXIN: ₹1250

Covid Center Name: H N Reliance Hospital (Paid)

Address: Raja Rammohan Roy Road Prarthana Samaj Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400004

Price: COVISHIELD: ₹700

Covid Center Name: KOKILABEN HOSPITAL 1 (Paid)

Address: Four Bungalow Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400053

Price: COVAXIN: ₹1250

Covid Center Name: NANAVATI HOSPITAL 1 (Paid)

Address: Mumbai - Vile Parle, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400056

Price: COVISHIELD: ₹900

Covid Center Name: SAIFEE HOSPITAL MUMBAI (Paid)

Address: 15-17 Maharshi Karve Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400004

Price: COVAXIN: ₹1300

Covid Center Name: SEVEN HILLS 1

Address: Marol Maroshi Road Andheri East Mumbai Maharashtra., Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400059

Covid Center Name: SEVEN HIILS WESTERN ZONE

Address: Marol Maroshi Road Andheri East Mumbai Maharashtra., Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400059

