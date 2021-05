COVID 19 Vaccination centre in Pune: Here’s a complete list of centres where you can get yourself vaccinated

As getting vaccinated for COVID 19 is the need of the hour, we bring you a list of hospitals where the vaccine is available.

It’s been a year since Covid 19 pandemic had first hit India and ever since then the situation is getting worse with every passing day. So far, lakhs of people have been infected with the deadly virus and thousands of them have lost their lives and loved ones during the pandemic. And while the nation is witnessing COVID 19 second wave at the moment, things are quite serious. Each day, thousands are new cases are being reported across the country. Amid this, while following COVID 19 protocols is a necessity, getting vaccinated is also the need of the hour.

To note, it’s been over a month since the vaccination drive has been on in all states across the country. In fact, after initiating the vaccination drive for people over 45 years, the central government had also initiated the vaccination drive for 18year+ citizens. Clearly, it is important for everyone to get vaccinated in order to beat the deadly virus. However, there has been a lot of confusion about where to get the vaccination from. However, in order to make things a little easy, we bring you a complete list of vaccination centres across Pune where you can head to get jabbed.

Here’s the list of COVID 19 vaccination centres in Pune:

Aambegaon Dispensary

Address: Prathmik Aarogya Kendra Ambegaon Tq. Haveli, Pune, Maharashtra, 411046

Adale PHC 1

Address: Adale Primary Health Center Taluka Maval, Pune, Maharashtra, 410506

Ambawane PHC 1

Address: Ambawane Primary Health Center Taluka Mulshi, Pune, Maharashtra, 412108

Annasaheb Magar Hospital

Address: MAGARPATTA CHAUKNEAR NOBEL HOSP, Pune, Maharashtra, 411028

Aundh Kuty Rugnalaya

Address: Brahman Chowk Near AIMS Hospital Aundh Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411007

AVSARI KHU SC

Address: AVSARI KHU Taluka Ambegaon 412405, Pune, Maharashtra, 412512

BabaSaheb Ambedkar Dias Plot

Address: Dias Plot Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411037

Balajinagar Dhankavde Hospital

Address: BALAJINAGAR Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411043

BARMA CELL KIND YEDWARDPAUL

Address: INDIRA NAGAR, Pune, Maharashtra, 411032

Belsar PHC

Address: Belsar Phc Taluka Purandar 412303, Pune, Maharashtra, 412303

Bhangire Hospital Mohammadwadi

Address: Mohammadwadi PMC Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411060

Bhongvili PHC 1

Address: Bhongvili Primary Health Center Taluka Bhor, Pune, Maharashtra, 412205

Bindu Madhav Thakre Hospital

Address: Gosavibasti Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411038

BT KAWADE HOSPITAL

Address: KOREGAON PARK PUNE, Pune, Maharashtra, 411001

CH (SC) PUNE FOR ARMED FORCES

Address: Command Hospital Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411040

Chattrapati Shahu Maharaj Hosp

Address: Salunke Vihar Road Kedari Nagar Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411040

Chattrapati Shivrai Hospital

Address: Nagpur Chawl Yerwada, Pune, Maharashtra, 411006

Covaxin Rajiv Gandhi Hospit

Address: Yerwada Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411006

Covishield Malti Kachi Hos

Address: Shukrawar Peth, Pune, Maharashtra, 411002

Covishield Naidu Hospital

Address: Behind Pune Main Railway Station Off Wellesley Rd, Pune, Maharashtra, 411001

Dadasaheb Gaikwad Hospital

Address: Near HDFC Bank Barne Road Mangalwar Peth, Pune, Maharashtra, 411011

Dehu Road Cant. Hospital

Address: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar CantHospital Dehu Road Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 412101

Dr Dalvi Hospital

Address: Shivaji Nagar Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411004

Dr Mate Hospital (Paid)

Address: Junnur, 410504 Junnur, 410504, Pune, Maharashtra, 410504

DRDO Bavdhan Pune

Address: Sutarwadi Bavdhan Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411021

Fursungi Dispensary

Address: Near Bustand Phursungi Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 412308

Gadgil Hospital Dattawadi

Address: Dattawadi Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411030

Galande Hospital Nagar Road

Address: Kalyani Nagar Shastri Chouk Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411014

Gangaram Karne Hospital

Address: Shastri Nagar Nagar Road Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411006

Jalgaon Kp Sc

Address: Ap Jalgaon Kade Pathar Tal Baramati Dist Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 413102

Janta Vasahat Hospital

Address: Parvati Paitha Parvati Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411009

Jayabai Sutar Hospital

Address: Kothrud Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411038

Kalas Hospital

Address: Kalas Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411015

Kalawatibai Mawale Hospital

Address: Narayan Peth Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411030

Kamala Nehru Hosp

Address: Mangalwar Peth Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411011

Karajawane PHC

Address: Karajawane PHC Taluka Velha 412213, Pune, Maharashtra, 412213

Karanjvihire PHC

Address: Karanjvihire PHC Taluka Khed 410501, Pune, Maharashtra, 410501

Kawade Patil Bapusaheb Hosp

Address: Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra, 411001

Kendur PHC

Address: Kendur PHC Taluka Shirur 412403, Pune, Maharashtra, 412403

Khamgaon PHC

Address: Khamgaon PHC Taluka Daund 412214, Pune, Maharashtra, 412214

Kharadi Hospital PMC

Address: Nagar Hadapsar Bypass, Pune, Maharashtra, 411014

Khedshivapur PHC

Address: Khedshivapur PHC Taluka Haveli, Pune, Maharashtra, 412205

KNH Hospital Pune

Address: Mangalwar Peth PMC Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411011

Kondhwa Savitribai Phule Hosp

Address: PR KR 41 KONDHWA BUDRUK NEAR MECB OFFICE NEAR SOMAJI BUS STOP, Pune, Maharashtra, 411048

Kude PHC

Address: Kude PHC Taluka Khed 410505, Pune, Maharashtra, 410505

Lohegaon Prathmikarogya Kendra

Address: Prathamik Arogya KendraNear Tukaram Maharacj Teple LohegaonPin Code411047, Pune, Maharashtra, 411047

Malti Kachi Hospital

Address: Sukrawar Peth, Pune, Maharashtra, 411002

Mandavgan Pharata PHC

Address: Mandavgan Pharata PHC Taluka Shirur 412211, Pune, Maharashtra, 412211

MANJARI BK

Address: AP MANAJRI BK TAL HAVELI DIST PUNE, Pune, Maharashtra, 412307

MH KIRKEE ONLY ARMY AND ECHS

Address: Military Hospital Kharkee, Pune, Maharashtra, 411020

Minatai Thakre Hospital

Address: Near Bhairavnath Temple Kondhwa Gavthan Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411048

Murlidhar Laigude

Address: Rajyog Society Vadgaon KhurdNanded FataPandurang Industrial Area Rajyog RoadDhayari Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411041

Naidu Hospital Covaxin

Address: Near RTO Office Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411001

NANDED SC

Address: AP Nanded Tal Haveli Dist Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411041

NIMHAN HOSPITAL PASHAN

Address: Near Bhaji Mandai Pashan Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411021

Panshet PHU

Address: Primary Health Unit Panshet At - Post Panshet Tal - Velha Dist - Pune PIN Code 411107, Pune, Maharashtra, 412212

Pasli PHC

Address: Pasli PHC Taluka Velha 412213, Pune, Maharashtra, 412213

PHC Lonikalbhor

Address: Loni Kalbhor Gaon Loni Kalbhor Maharashtra 412201, Pune, Maharashtra, 412201

PHC Sangavi BARAMATI

Address: AP SANGAVI TAL BARAMATI DIST PUNE, Pune, Maharashtra, 413115

PHU PIRANGUT

Address: PIRANGUT TAL.MULSHI DIST. PUNE, Pune, Maharashtra, 412115

Phursungi PHC

Address: Phursungi PHC Taluka Haweli 412308, Pune, Maharashtra, 412308

POLICE HOSPITAL SWARGATE

Address: SWARGATE POLCE COLONY SWARGATE POLICE STATION, Pune, Maharashtra, 411042

Premchand Oswal Hospital BIBEW

Address: Near Pushpam Gas Godwodn Mahesh Society Bibwewadi Pune Maharashtra, Pune, Maharashtra, 411037

Primary Health Center Khadkala

Address: Khadkala PHC Taluka Maval 410405, Pune, Maharashtra, 410405

Primary Health Center Nasrapur

Address: Nasrapur PHC Taluka Bhor 412213, Pune, Maharashtra, 412213

Primary Health Center Wagholi

Address: Primary Health Center Wagholi Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 412207

Primary Health Centre Karla

Address: Primary Health Centre Karla, Pune, Maharashtra, 410405

Pruthak Barate Hospital

Address: Ramnagar Warje Mlawadi Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411058

Pune Cantonment Hospital

Address: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411020

Rajashri Shahu Maharaj Bhimngr

Address: Near Siporex Company Bhim Nagar Colony Dalvi Nagar Hadapsar Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411036

Rajuri PHC

Address: Rajuri PHC Taluka Junner 411412, Pune, Maharashtra, 412411

Ramabai Ambedkar Hospital

Address: Ambilodha Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411030

Ranjangaon PHC1

Address: Ranjangaon PHC Taluka Shirur 412209, Pune, Maharashtra, 412209

Redani SC Indapur

Address: At Post -Redani Tal - Indapur Dist - Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 413114

Regional Mental Hospital Pune

Address: Jail Road Yerwada, Pune, Maharashtra, 411006

RH Kanhe Phata 45 Above

Address: Rural Hospital Kanhe Phata, Pune, Maharashtra, 412106

RH SASWAD

Address: AT.SASWADTAL.PURANDARDIST.PUNE, Pune, Maharashtra, 412301

Rohidas Kirad Hosp Ganesh Peth

Address: Burud Galli Near Balaji Farsan Ganesh Peth Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411002

Rural Hospital Jejuri

Address: Rural Hospital Jejuri, Pune, Maharashtra, 412305

Rural Hospital Junar

Address: Narayangaon - Junnar Rd Backside Apporva Showroom Junnar Maharashtra 410502, Pune, Maharashtra, 410502

Rural Hospital Velha

Address: Rural Hospital Velha, Pune, Maharashtra, 412212

Sainagar Hospital

Address: MATA RAMAI AMBEDKAR DAAKHANA SAINAGAR SUKHSAGARNAGARMADHIBAN SOCIETY SHEJARI, Pune, Maharashtra, 411048

Sakharam Kundlik Kodre Hospita

Address: Mundhwa Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411036

SANT RAMDAS SCHOOL (KANNAD)

Address: PANDAV NAGARWADARWADI, Pune, Maharashtra, 411016

Santoshnagar Hajrat Yunus

Address: HAJRAT MAULANA YUNUS SAHAB RAHEMTULLA ALEHIKATRAJ CHAUKBILAYAT BAKERY SAMORE, Pune, Maharashtra, 411046

Sastewadi Sc

Address: Ap Sastewadi Tal Baramati Dist Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 413102

Saswad RH

Address: THO Office Purandar, Pune, Maharashtra, 412301

Saval SC

Address: At Post Saval Taluka Baramati, Pune, Maharashtra, 413102

Savitribai Phule Hospital

Address: Guruwar Peth, Pune, Maharashtra, 411042

Shewale Hospital

Address: Aundh Road Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411020

Shiv Shankar Pote Hospital

Address: Sahkar Nagar Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411009

SHIVAJINAGAR POLICE HOSPITAL

Address: 1172 Modern Engineering College Rd Revenue Colony Shivajinagar Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411005

Shree Sadguru Shankar Maharaj

Address: Near KK Market Bibvewadi, Pune, Maharashtra, 411037

Smart Clinic Baner

Address: NEAR D-MART BANER PUNE, Pune, Maharashtra, 411045

SMC ONLY FOR AIR FORCE

Address: AIR FORCE STATION VIMANNAGAR, Pune, Maharashtra, 411014

Sub District Hospitals Bhor

Address: Sub District Hospital Ram Bhag Bhor Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 412206

Sub District Hospitals Manchar

Address: Old Pune-Nashik Road Behind MSRTC Bus Stand Manchar Maharashtra 410503, Pune, Maharashtra, 410503

Sundarabai Ganpat Raut Hospita

Address: Kelewadi Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411038

Takave PHC 1

Address: Takave Primary Health Center Taluka Maval, Pune, Maharashtra, 412106

Tharkude Hospital

Address: Erandwana Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411004

Vilasrao Tambe Hospital

Address: Near Junabai Mandir Last Bus Stop Dhankawadi Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411043

VIT Yugpurusha Chatrapati Hosp

Address: VIT Bibvewadi Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411037

Wadebolhai PHC

Address: Wadebolhai PHC Taluka Haweli 412207, Pune, Maharashtra, 412207

Wadgaon Shantabai Khadsare Hos

Address: Jadhav Nagar wadgaon, Pune, Maharashtra, 411041

Wadgaonsheri Minatai Thakre

Address: Wadgaonsheri, Pune, Maharashtra, 411014

Warwand PHC

Address: Warwand PHC Taluka Daund 412215, Pune, Maharashtra, 412215

Women Hospital Baramati

Address: Women Hospital Baramati MIDC, Pune, Maharashtra, 413102

Yerwada Late. Rajiv Gandhi Hos

Address: Yerwada Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, 411006

Credits :Pinkvilla

