COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 & ‘precaution dose’ for all above 60 to begin from March 16

The Health Ministry on Monday announced the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 years to begin from March 16. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya in his tweet also added that all those who are above 60 years will get the ‘precaution dose’ of COVID. Mandaviya tweeted, “I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60-plus that they must get the vaccine.” To note, children in the age bracket 12-14 will get Biological E’s Corbevax.

Take a look at Union Health Minister's tweet:

The countrywide vaccination drive had started in January last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Then, for the frontline workers in February last year. The second phase of the COVID vaccination drive began on March 1 for people above 60 years, while the vaccination drive for all aged more than 45 years was launched on April 1, 2021.

The Government of India had decided to expand the drive on May 1 and made it mandatory for everyone above 18 years to get the vaccination. On January 3, this year, the next phase started with teens aged 15-18 years amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Also, ‘precaution doses’ are given to healthcare workers, frontline workers, people with co-morbidity, and anyone who is above 60 years.

To note, India reported 2,503 fresh COVID cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 36,168 and the positivity rate is at 0.47 percent.

ALSO READ: Biological E’s Corbevax becomes 2nd COVID-19 vaccine for children in India, receives emergency use authorization