COVID-19 vaccination for children between 15-18 age group begins today; PHOTOS

Vaccination has finally opened for children aged 15 to 18 from today. Already a surge has been reported in the COVID-19 cases in multiple cities. As reported over 8 lakh teens have registered on the government's CoWin portal and all will get a dose of Covaxin. On December 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that vaccination for the 15-18-year age group will begin from January 3. To make the process easier, a large number of schools and other educational institutions are being used as vaccination centres as well.

As per data on CoWIN website, those born in 2007 and before are eligible for the vaccine. NDTV reports that the Union Health Ministry has said only Covaxin will be administered to teens and additional doses of the vaccine will be sent to all states and Union Territories. The administration of the third dose of vaccine or booster dose for health workers, frontline workers and senior citizens will begin from January 10. To note, two new vaccines -- Corbevax and Covovax - have also received clearance and may be used as booster doses. As reported, the new vaccines might be considered useful for children as well.

In many states, night curfew has been re-imposed. New Delhi has issued a yellow alert owing to the increasing cases. Maharashtra has also imposed fresh bans. On Sunday, Haryana has ordered to close schools, colleges, multiplexes, shopping malls, gyms and other things as the cases number are increasing in the state.

