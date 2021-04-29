COVID 19 vaccines for people between 18-45 won’t be available in Mumbai from May 1; Here’s why

A senior BMC official tweeted that vaccination for people between 18-45 will only start when enough vaccines are available and the date is not 1 May.

The process of vaccination has been running on high ground in the country. The government has initiated vaccination for the age group of 18-45 from 1 May but the same won’t be happening in the financial capital of India. The reason for that is the lack of availability in the number of dosages. Many senior citizens and people above the age of 45 have had to standing in long queues at certain places in Mumbai as they await their vaccination but the process could increase the chances of getting contracted with the virus.

Ashwini Bhide, Additional Mumbai Police Commissioner of BMC has recently made a tweet where she wrote, “Vaccination for the new age group will start only after enough vaccines are made available, and not exactly on 1st May," She advised senior citizens to not get worried about the availability of vaccine and hence has requested them to not crowd the vaccination centers. Ashwini rest assured people above the age of 45 that they will “eventually get vaccinated”. She mentioned that even if it takes longer, the drive will continue to vaccinate folks above 45.

All senior citizens in #Mumbai r kindly requested nt 2 crowd or stand in long queues @ #vaccination centres.Vaccine is in short supply just for now & so nt available @ all places in enough quantity. But be rest assured dat all 45+ years citizens wil eventually get vaccinated. 1/n — Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) April 29, 2021

In another tweet, she wrote, “Even when the new drive for 18-44 year age group starts, the centres available now will continue to remain active for 45+ years citizens. BMC will add at least 500 more public and private (centres) for the new drive. So vaccination for 45+ shall not be compromised or slowed down.” Mumbai has one of the highest population densities for any city in India and hence the road to vaccinate everyone could take a while longer.

