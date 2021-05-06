COVID 19 wedding with a twist; Bride & groom exchange 'varmala' with bamboo sticks to maintain social distance

Amid the second wave of COVID 19, weddings in India also seemed to have gotten their own twist. A video from a wedding is going viral on social media where the couple maintained social distance even during the varmala moment of the wedding.

COVID 19 has gripped the entire nation and amid the second wave of the disease, even wedding functions have been impacted severely. While the gatherings at weddings have been reduced, even the couples are opting for innovative ways to follow the COVID 19 protocols of social distance, masks and more. Speaking of this, a video from a wedding is going viral on social media where a bride and groom continued to maintain social distance during the varmala moment and exchanged garlands with bamboo sticks.

Yes, you read it right! Keeping in mind the social distance norm for COVID 19 precaution, a couple getting hitched opted to keep distance while exchanging the garlands during the varmala moment at the wedding. Not just this, the couple was also seen sporting masks on their face while everyone was standing at a distance from the two. The video left netizens amused as well as inspired at the same time as the couple ensured that all norms for COVID 19 were followed amid the spike.

Take a look:

As India continues to battle COVID 19, several people and celebs are coming forward to help out with supplies. Not just this, India is also getting help from international celebs and recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas also started a fundraiser to procure healthcare supplies for medical personnel in India. Not just Priyanka, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello and more international stars have been raising their voice to support India amid its battle with the second COVID 19 wave through various initiatives. Celebs in India like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood and many more also are helping out amid the battle against COVID 19.

