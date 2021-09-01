COVID: Anushka Sharma, Sara & Varun urge people to take precautions as Mumbai Police shares surprising data

Though the government of India is trying to vaccinate people against COVID-19, the deadly virus is far from over and the virus behaviour cannot be taken for granted. The government had earlier also urged people to not travel unnecessarily in order to mitigate the spread. Time and again, doctors, authorities, government and experts have warned people to take necessary precautions, however, many citizens are still found lowering the guard and seen moving around without masks. To warn people, Mumbai Police took to its Instagram handle and dropped a post showcasing the data on the rising number of people caught roaming without masks.

While 481 people were caught without masks on 23 August, 980 were found without it on 29 August in Mumbai. Sharing the data, Mumbai Police wrote, “Risks high, precautions low! Get serious Mumbai! THE THREAT IS REAL. Look at the rising number of people caught roaming without mask last week and this, might just be the tip of the iceberg. How we wish the fines you pay could keep Corona at bay. Alas!” Soon after the city police shared the post, several Bollywood actors including Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and more took to their official gram handles and re-shared the figure to warn their respective fans and urge them to take all precautions.

Anushka Sharma, who is stationed in London, was among the first ones to notice, sharing the post she wrote, “Mask pehen lo doosron ke baare mein bhi soch lo zarra.” Actor Varun Dhawan also reshared the figure. The Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan requested people in Mumbai to wear masks to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. Even Sara’s aunt Saba Pataudi also urged the same by sharing the post.