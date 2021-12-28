COVID: Health Ministry approves Corbevax, Covovax and 1 Anti-viral drug for emergency use

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved two new vaccines and one anti-viral drug against COVID-19. Health Ministry gave green signals to Corbevax and Covovax COVID vaccines and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for restricted use on adults in emergency situations.

Union Health Ministry Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said, "CORBEVAX vaccine is India's 1st indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against #COVID19, Made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E."

Mandaviya informed, "The Nanoparticle Vaccine, COVOVAX, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India." "Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease," he added.

Health Minister further said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the battle against #COVID19 from the front. All these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic. Our Pharma Industries are assets for the entire world.”

A source close to PTI was quoted saying, “The vaccine is to be stored between 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius and administered intramuscularly in two doses of 0.5 ml each with an interval of 28 days”.

A total of eight COVID-19 vaccines have been given emergency authorisation in India including Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, Corbevax, and Covovax.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the children between the age group of 15 to 18 years will be getting the vaccines against COVID-19 from January 3, 2022 and senior citizens with comorbidities will receive booster doses from January 10, 2022. The Prime Minister of India also stressed on the importance of wearing masks to mitigate the spread of the virus.