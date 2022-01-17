COVID vaccination for 12-14 age group likely to begin from March: NTAGI Chief

On Monday, Dr NK Arora, Chairman of the COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) said that India may begin inoculating children in the age group 12-14 against COVID-19 in March, as per the reports in PTI.

The step may be taken once the inoculation of those in the 15-18 year category is completed and a policy decision in this regard may be taken accordingly. For the unversed, vaccination drive for the 15 to 18 age group started on 3 January. Since then over 3.5 crore teenagers have been vaccinated with the first dose so far. Reportedly, Dr NK Arorasaid said that of the estimated 7.4 crore (7,40,57,000) population in the 15-18 age group, over 3.45 crore have received their first dose of Covaxin so far with the second one due in 28 days.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to his Twitter to inform, “Amazing enthusiasm among Young India for COVID19 vaccination. Over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 Age group have received 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, since 3rd January. Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated.”

India launched the largest vaccination drive for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021. The authorities started administering the “precaution dose”, a third jab of the vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. The step was taken amid the rise of COVID-19 cases after the emergence of the new variant Omicron.

