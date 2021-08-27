COVID vaccination: India sets new record, administers 90 lakh doses in a single day

India, today, administered historic 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccines taking the total inoculation count to 62 crore mark so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “India today administers historic 90 lakh COVID19 vaccines until now - and still counting," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Yesterday, the Union Health Ministry informed that 50 per cent of the eligible population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine under the world's largest vaccination drive.

More than 4.05 crore unutilized doses of COVID vaccines are still available to be administered with the states/union territories, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. "More than 59.86 crore (59,86,36,380) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 17.64 lakh doses (17,64,000) are in the pipeline. More than 4.05 crore (4,05,05,746) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," said the Union Health Ministry. Congratulations to the citizens as India today administers historic 90 lakh #COVID19 vaccines until now - and still counting! ऐतिहासिक! देशभर में आज 90 लाख से अधिक टीके अब तक लगाए जा चुके है. — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 27, 2021

#LargestVaccineDrive #Unite2FightCorona — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 27, 2021 In the last 24 hours, India reported 44,658 new cases out of which Kerala recorded 32,801 infections. The country also saw 496 deaths today. Active cases have now declined to 3,44,899. While India has a total of 3,26,03,188 cases, total recoveries have reached 3,18,21,428.

India had kicked off the world’s largest COVID vaccination drive in January this year with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. This drive is also considered to be the largest vaccination programme across the world. India aims to inoculate the entire eligible population against COVID-19 by December 2021.