COVID vaccination: Kids can now register on CoWIN for jab from January 1

As the COVID 19 cases have been on a surge once again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the headlines as he announced that children between 15-18 years of age are now eligible to take the COVID 19 vaccine from January 3, 2022. While it has been a major announcement in terms of vaccination drive, it is now reported that eligible kids will be able to register for the vaccine through CoWIN from January 1, 2022. The announcement was made by Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, chief of CoWIN

He stated that kids will need to submit their Aadhaar card or 10th ID card for registration. “Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards,” Dr Sharma had told ANI. He also added that citizens who are above the age of 60 can also avail the booster shot of COVID 19 vaccine from January 10, 2022 if they have completed nine months since their second dose.

Dr Sharma said, “The process will be exactly the same. If you are above 60 years of age and have taken both doses and the gap between the second dose and the day you are registering is more than 9 months (39 weeks) then you are eligible. When you will register, it will ask whether you have any comorbidities or not. If you say yes, you will be able to book and have to show the comorbidities certificate from a registered doctor at the vaccination centre and then you can get jabs”.