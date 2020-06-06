Cow gets injured after consuming firecrackers filled wheat flour ball in Himachal Pradesh

After the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala created an uproar across the nation, it is reported that a cow has now been injured after eating wheat flour ball filled with crackers.

Days after a pregnant elephant was brutally killed in Kerala after offering her a firecracker filled pineapple, a similar incident has been reported in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district. According to media reports, a cow has been injured after she consumed a wheat flour ball filled with firecrackers. As per a report published in Tribune India, the shocking incident took place on May 26 in Jandutta area of Bilaspur. However, the incident came into light after the killing of 15 year old pregnant elephant in Kerala created an outrage across the nation with people demanding strict action against the culprits.

Talking about the case, Bilaspur SP Divakar Sharma stated, “A highly explosive firecracker was kept inside a ball of wheat flour that blew off when the cow was consuming the food.” The police have registered a case under Section 286 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the investigations are underway. The media reports also suggested that the farmers often keep firecrackers in wheat flour balls to kill wild animals in order to prevent their crops.

Meanwhile, talking about the elephant killing in Kerala, one of the accused has been arrested in the case so far. Kerala Forest Minister K Raju has said, “One person was arrested today. There are more accused in the case and efforts are on to nabe them.” To note, police and forest department have been jointly investigating the matter. According to media reports, the arrested man happens to be an employee of an estate that cultivates cash crops and spices.

