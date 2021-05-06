Cricket Australia confirms its players have been safely transported from India after IPL 2021 gets postponed

The Indian Premier League has been cancelled this year after several players tested positive for COVID 19 following which all the players are on their way back home.

The COVID 19 pandemic has not just affected the normal life, but it has also taken a toll on the much talked about Indian Premier League 2021. It was reported that IPL 2021 has been postponed after several players tested positive for the deadly virus. Interestingly, after the IPL 2021 postponement was announced, the cricketers have been making their way back to their homes. Amid this, Cricket Australia has also released a statement confirming that its players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India.

The statement read as, “Cricket Australia and the Australia Cricketers’ Association can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australia Government. CA and the ACA extend their sincere thanks to the Board of Control for Cricket in India for their responsiveness in moving the Australians from India to the Maldives less than two days after the decision to indefinitely postpone the Indian Premier League. Mike Hussey remains in India having tested positive to COVID 19. Mike is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the care of his IPL franchise, the Chennai Super Kings. CA and the ACA will work closely with the BCCI to ensure Mike’s safe return to Australia when it is safe to do so.”

Cricket Australia confirms that its players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives after the suspension of IPL 2021 pic.twitter.com/W5vHTwmB7i — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, apart from Mike, KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, CSK’s bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and support staff members were also diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Also Read: IPL 2021: After KKR, COVID 19 hits MS Dhoni’s CSK as three members of the contingent test positive

Share your comment ×