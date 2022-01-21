Cricketer Akshar Patel gets engaged to girlfriend Meha on his birthday

Indian cricketer Akshar Patel has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, it was his 28th birthday on January 20 and he was showered with immense love. And the renowned cricketer added an extra charm to the special day as he announced his engagement to girlfriend Meha. It was reported that Akshar had proposed his ladylove at an undisclosed location and it was a dreamy affair. In fact, the all rounder cricketer had shared the pics of his special moment on social media which was all about love.

Taking to his Instagram account, Akshay shared pictures of the moment holding his ladylove Meha close to him. The ace cricketer looked dapper in an all black suit while Meha had worn a silver coloured velvet dress. They were standing in the middle of a big heart which was decorated by white flowers. Interestingly, the background was light with a big heart which had ‘Marry Me’ written around it. In one of the pics, the newly engaged couple was also seen flaunting their engagement rings. Akshar had captioned the post as, “Today is the new beginning of our life. "Together & Forever". Love you till eternity”.

Take a look at Akshar Patel’s post:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who had recently stepped down as the captain of the Indian cricket team for Test matches, had also showered birthday love on Akshar Patel. He shared a pic of himself with the birthday boy and wished him health and success. Virat wrote, “Wishing you good health and great success”.