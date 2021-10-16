CSK to celebrate IPL 2021 victory after MS Dhoni returns to India

Chennai Super Kings will wait for skipper MS Dhoni to return to India before the team celebrates the IPL 2021 win. CSK lifted the IPL 2021 trophy for the fourth time, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in this season’s final in Dubai on Friday. It was CSK’s ninth final in the history of the tournament, an incredible record already. Speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said there can be no celebration without the skipper. "We shall wait for the skipper to return to India. We shall happily wait as there can be no celebration without MS. He has already switched caps from CSK skipper to Team India mentor, so we shall have a small get together once he returns to India after the T20 World Cup," he said.

"It's very hard to rate them, they (IPL wins) all are specials as they are results of our hard work. I think the one coming back in 2018 was very emotional but there is a lot of hard work in this one too," Fleming said during the post-match press conference.” "If you look back when we were called Dad's Army in the first year (2018), I think a lot of people had no hope from us to maintain the competitiveness during this cycle."

CSK batter Robin Uthappa said, “Extremely grateful, feels amazing to be part of this side especially how last year went for us. It was a very lean season for us last year and so it was important for us to come back and play as well as we could and be really grateful that we have been able to. I just want to come in and contribute to the team's success, today we had a good start and it was important for us to take advantage and we had a set batsmen (Faf) at the other end and I took it on and got a few shots. They create a very secure environment within the group and there's a lot of clarity and communication within the support staff and the players and that really helps in building a secure group. I believe it's your players who are not playing in the eleven that really create the atmosphere within the group and they make sure that they look after the players who are not playing in the eleven and I think that's one of the biggest takeaways of our success in IPL.”

