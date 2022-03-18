Cyclone ‘Asani’ likely to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands; Rescue teams on alert

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that this year’s first cyclone is likely to have landfall in Andaman and Nicobar islands, around 21 March. The cyclone has been named Asani. The Ministry of Home Affairs informed that rescue teams have been on alert. According to the reports in ANI, one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed in Port Blair and additional teams are ready and will be airlifted if required.

Authorities have also alerted the fishermen and advised them to return from the sea. Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard are also on standby. “Fishing, tourism and fishing activities stopped. Fishermen advised to return from sea. @adgpi, @indiannavy, @IAF_MCC, @IndiaCoastGuard on standby. Central ministries ready with assistance if required,” the Ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a Twitter post.

“Additional teams ready, to be airlifted if required. Andaman and Nicobar admin ready with sufficient stocks of emergency supplies and measures to protect the population and restoration of infrastructure,” it further said.

As per the reports in the news agency, Andaman and Nicobar administration is geared up with sufficient stocks of emergency supplies and measures in case of devastation. Further, fishing, tourism, and shipping activities have been stopped.

Earlier today, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired a meeting to review the preparedness. Cyclone Asani will reportedly move past the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, bringing heavy rainfall on March 20 and 21.

Also Read: Cyclone Tauktae: A citizen salutes & thanks Indian Army Jawans for helping in clearing roads after the rain