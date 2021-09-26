Cyclone Gulab all set to hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh; IMD issues red alert on Sunday

The Cyclone Gulab is all set to hit the coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha. As reported the cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall between Gopalpur (Odisha) and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh with speeds of up to 95 kmph. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the areas. News agency ANI quoted that 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh

Indian Meteorological Department tweeted, “Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ over Northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning & post landfall outlook for north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts – Red Message: Gulab is about 180 km East-Southeast of Gopalpur and 240 km East-northeast of Kalingapatnam.” As a precautionary measure, train services on the east coast have been cancelled, diverted or rescheduled. East Coast Railway tweeted, “In view of cyclone “Gulab” supposed to be hit btwn South Odisha & North Andhra Pradesh, it has bn decided to cancel, divert, reschedule,regulate & short terminate below mentioned trains as per following.”

Both state governments are asking people to evacuate the areas near the sea. The Odisha government has initiated evacuation drives in seven identified districts especially in Ganjam and Gajapati districts. It is said that these two districts will be severely affected by the cyclonic storm.

Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ over Northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning & post landfall outlook for north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts – Red Message: Gulab is about 180 km East-Southeast of Gopalpur and 240 km East-northeast of Kalingapatnam. pic.twitter.com/0jkFcSIRpq — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 26, 2021

.@RailMinIndia #ECoRupdate In view of cyclone “Gulab” supposed to be hit btwn South Odisha & North Andhra Pradesh, it has bn decided to cancel, divert, reschedule,regulate & short terminate below mentioned trains as per following @DRMWaltairECoR @DRMKhurdaRoad @DRMSambalpur pic.twitter.com/lIOj8z75eV — East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) September 25, 2021

As mentioned Cyclone 'Gulab' will be the second cyclonic storm to hit Odisha after 'Yaas'. It had made landfall barely four months ago. The intensity of cyclone 'Gulab' is likely to be similar to 'Titli', the storm that hit the state in 2018.

