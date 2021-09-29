Cyclone Shaheen: Indian Coast Guard warns fishermen in Arabian sea to return to the coast; Watch

On Wednesday, the Indian Coast Guard raised warnings for fishermen to return to harbour amid reports of cyclonic built up in the Arabian Sea. A high alert for the Coast Guards at Porbandar, Okha and stations in Gujarat has been generated. In a video shared by PRO Defence Gujarat, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) can be seen advising fishermen at sea to return to the coast due to bad weather off the coast of Gujarat under influence of cyclonic built-up. ICG stations in Gujarat are on high alert.

"The message was also relayed through a shore-based radar system to those deep into the sea ," PRO Defence Gujarat tweeted. India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that Cyclone Gulab could re-intensify as Cyclone Shaheen in the next 24-hours. According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall will occur at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch. Even the state of Bihar will experience heavy rainfall at isolated places from 30th September to 3 October 2021.

“The remnant of the Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ lay as a well marked low-pressure area over south Gujarat region & adjoining Gulf of Khambhat. Likely to intensify into a Depression by the morning of 30th Sept. 2021,” said India Meteorological Department.

IMD also issued a warning for fishermen. “In view of likely tropical Cyclone formation over Northeast Arabian sea, Fishermen are advised not to venture into north and adjoining the central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts from 30th September till 2nd October 2021,” wrote in a tweet.