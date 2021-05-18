Cyclone Tauktae: A citizen salutes & thanks Indian Army Jawans for helping in clearing roads after the rain

After Cyclone Tauktae caused havoc in Mumbai, it was Indian Army Jawans who helped to clear the roads and remove the uprooted trees. In a viral video, a citizen is seen expressing gratitude to the jawans for their help.

Cyclone Tauktae began making its presence felt in Mumbai on Saturday night and on Monday morning, the impact left behind a lot of devastation. With trees uprooted, cars damaged and structural damages at some places, Cyclone Tauktae managed to impact the lives of Mumbaikars on Monday. Several roads also were blocked in the city due to debris and uprooted trees. In some places, Indian Army Jawans helped in removing them to clear out the road and the video of a citizen thanking them is going viral.

In a video shared by a user on social media, we can see how he expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army for coming in and clearing out the roads. In the video, the man is seen showing glimpses of the uprooted trees and debris left behind on the side of the road by Cyclone Tauktae. Having removed it from the road, Indian Army Jawans helped in restoring movement on the road amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The man thanked the army jawans for their efforts in clearing the road.

Take a look:

Several social media users also lauded the forces for helping out the citizens by clearing out the road and removing the blockages. Due to Cyclone Tauktae, the airport in Mumbai was also shut down and people were advised to stay indoors. Social media is flooded with photos and videos of the damage that was done by the cyclone in the city and many have been seeking help for the removal of the uprooted trees. Bollywood star Malaika Arora also shared a photo of uprooted trees near her residence and urged citizens to help BMC in cleaning the city up.

