Cyclone Tauktae: A cop wins over the internet as he performs duty amid heavy rain & gusty winds; WATCH

A video of a police officer, doing his duty diligently amid Cyclone Tauktae, has taken the internet by storm. The cop is being praised for his indomitable spirit.

Mumbai and other coastal areas are battling with Tauktae Cyclone that has caused massive destruction. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had recently warned that Cyclone Tauktae is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. The weather department also said that the cyclone is likely to pass close to Mumbai and may cause heavy rainfall in the city. Amid this, a video of a cop doing his duty amid the heavy rain and strong winds has gone viral and it has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, a police officer can be seen doing his duty without an umbrella. He can be seen completely drenched in the heavy rain as he gives the signal to buses. His hard work and dedication has left everyone mighty impressed. The cop has emerged out to be a real hero who has proved even in these tough times, they are always on duty. The video is doing rounds on social media with netizens showering heaps of praises on him for his diligent work. One user commented, “salute n gratitude...to everyone who has been out n doing their duty diligently...” Another wrote, “Hats off. Respect.” “Big salute,” said another user.

Check out the video below:

Police officers have also been actively handling the COVID 19 pandemic. They have been putting their lives at risk to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Many have died on the line of duty while making efforts and managing the nationwide lockdown. Recently, The Uttar Pradesh government had set up Covid Care Centres at Reserve Police Lines across 66 districts of Uttar Pradesh for police personnel. The centers will provide proper isolation and quarantine facilities and immediate required medical aid to asymptomatic and mild symptomatic police personnel.

