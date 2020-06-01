Cyclonic storms likely to hit Gujarat, Maharashtra coast by June 3 warns IMD

Days after West Bengal and Odisha were hit by cyclone Amphan, another cyclonic storm is moving towards Gujarat and Maharashtra and is likely to hit the coast by June 3 this year.

Nature hasn’t been kind to humans these days and the year 2020 is getting worse with every passing day. As India is battling the COVID 19 pandemic, the nation has hit with several other jolts which included the Vizag gas leak and even the cyclone Apmphan. And the situation is getting worse as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned that another cyclone will be hitting Gujarat and Maharashtra by June 3, 2020. The IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra stated that a low pressure area formed near the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep which is likely to transform into depression and then a cyclonic storm by day after tomorrow.

During his interaction with ANI, Mohapatra also asserted that the cyclonic storm called Nisarga will be moving towards north, will be intensifying soon and is likely to hit south Gujarat & north Maharashtra coast. The IMD also tweeted about the same and wrote, “The low pressure Area over the Arabian Sea to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 48-hours. It would reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 3rd June morning.” Reportedly, Maharashtra and Gujarat have been put on pre-cyclone alert.

Take a look at IMD’s tweet of the cyclonic storm:

The low pressure Area over Arabian Sea to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 48-hours. It would reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 3rd June morning. — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) May 31, 2020

To note, this warning of the cyclonic storm has come days after cyclone Amphan had hit West Bengal and Odisha and left a trail of destruction there. According to the media reports, around 100 people had lost their lives due to the cyclone which is said to be one of the most powerful cyclones the coastal Bengal had witnessed in years. In fact, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also announced a relief and reconstruction package of Rs 6,250 crore.

