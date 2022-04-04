Daily COVID-19 cases in India fall below 1,000 for the first time in 715 days

On Monday, India recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days. A total of 913 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the first time since 2020 that India’s daily COVID-19 cases have dropped below a thousand. There are a total of 12,597 active cases in the country at present. The active case count comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, as per the data issued by the health ministry. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 13 new fatalities were reported in the country. Coming to the COVID vaccination drive, 184.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

As the situation is improving around the country, several states have eased the restrictions. A few days ago, the West Bengal government announced that all the curbs related to the COVID-19 pandemic would be lifted from midnight. The decision was taken in view of the considerably improved situation in the state. “Restrictions currently in force are hereby withdrawn. Advisory in respect of health & hygiene protocols including wearing of mask at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further orders,” the news agency ANI had shared the information quoting the government of West Bengal in a tweet.

Similarly, the Maharashtra government had also removed all the COVID-related protocols and informed that the people of the state will not be fined if they are found without masks and wearing a mask is not mandatory.

