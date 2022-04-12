Daily Covid-19 cases fall below 1000-mark; Country reports 6 deaths

On Monday, the country recorded less than 1000 new COVID-19 cases, almost after a week. A total of 861 new cases and six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Ministry of Family and Welfare, the daily positivity rate is at 0.32 percent. The active cases in the country stand at 11,058 which accounts for 0.03 percent of the total cases.

According to the reports, 929 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,03,383. The rate of recovery is 98.76 percent. Meanwhile, the death toll in the country rose to 5,21,691. As far as the COVID vaccination drive is concerned, a total of 1,85,74,18,827 so far.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry had permitted the precautionary dose of COVID vaccine for all adults from April 10. The precautionary dose will be available at the private vaccination centers for all 18+ adults. The announcement was made by the Union health ministry on Friday. “It has been decided that precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centers," read the statement.

To note, the largest countrywide vaccination drive started in January last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The second phase of the COVID vaccination drive began on March 1 for people above 60 years, while the vaccination drive for all aged more than 45 years was launched on April 1, 2021.

