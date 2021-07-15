David Warner poses like Akshay Kumar from ‘Hera Pheri’ & asks fans ‘who did it better'?

David Warner takes to his Instagram handle and puts his fans in a fix after he wants them to vote between him and Akshay Kumar, asking them who did the ‘Hera Pher’ pose better?

If you are a Bollywood fan, then you can never forget the movie Hera Pheri. The rib-tickling comedy still has the potential to make you laugh even after several years. Well, Australian cricketer, David Warner has taken us all back to the memories of Akshay Kumar’s character from the film. His recent post has him posing like Akshay’s character, and we cannot help but laugh. He even wanted all his fans to answer who did it better.

The Australian cricketer may be out of action on the field, but his actions on his Instagram handle keep him in the limelight. He keeps posting small clips and pictures from famous Bollywood movies by morphing his face on the main hero’s face. This time though, he did not morph his face into Akshay Kumar’s body but instead posed similarly and then posted a picture of both him and Akshay asking fans to vote for who did it better.

David Warner captioned the image as, “Who did it better @akshaykumar”. We are now eagerly waiting to hear what Akshay has to say on this.

Before this one, David had his face morphed on Ranveer Singh’s body from Bajirao Mastani doing the Malhari dance. That completely stole the show and broke the internet.

He has even morphed his face on Aditya Roy Kapur’s body from Fitoor in a scene where even Katrina Kaif was present. Well, David Warner keeps getting better at this.

Who amongst Akshay Kumar and David Warner do you think did this Here Pheri pose better?

