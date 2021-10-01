Days after denying entry to woman in saree, Delhi’s Aquila restaurant shuts down for THIS reason: Report

A few days back South Delhi’s Aquila restaurant made it to the headlines for denying entry to a woman in a saree. And now, in the latest development, the restaurant has been reportedly shut down for a specific violation. Aquila restaurant in South Delhi’s Ansal Plaza has been shut down after it was issued a closure notice by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for operating without a health trade license. The facility was allegedly running under unhygienic conditions and flagged alleged encroachment on public land.

Last week, a woman was denied entry into South Delhi’s Aquila restaurant for wearing a saree. A video of a woman arguing with the hotel staff was shared on social media which soon went viral on the web. According to a report in India Times, the notice issued to the restaurant does not mention this particular incident. However, it alleges that the restaurant was operating without a health trade license, after which the civic authorities issued a notice to the owner. According to a senior official at SDMC the restaurant shut down on September 27th.

A public health inspector alleged that the restaurant was running without a health trade license and under conditions considered unhygienic. The SDMC public health notice issued to Aquila’s owner stated, “The public health inspector again inspected the site on September 24 and found that the trade is running under the same condition. You are directed to close the trade within 48 hours of the receipt of this notice failing which suitable action including sealing will be taken without assigning further notice.”

