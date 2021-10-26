On deadline day, Rahul Dravid applies for role of India men's cricket team head coach

Former Indian cricketer and captain Rahul Dravid on Tuesday sent sports circles buzzing as he officially applied for the position of Indian cricket team's next head coach. Several media reports stated that Dravid put in his application on the deadline day. A source close to this major development told Sports Tak.

Just yesterday, Dravid's trusted aide and former India pacer Paras Mhambrey had applied for the bowling coach role on Monday. Currently, Dravid works as the head of cricket operations at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. As per reports, senior members of Board of Control for Cricket in India, including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, recently held a meeting with Dravid and asked him to consider the head coach position.

A senior BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI. "Yes, Rahul has formally applied today as it's the last day of the deadline. His team at the NCA, bowling coach Paras and fielding coach Abhay (Sharma) have already applied. His application was just a formality," the senior official said.

The meeting reportedly took place in Dubai during the Indian Premier League 2021. Earlier, the BCCI had invited applications for the positions of head coach, bowling coach, batting coach and fielding coach of the senior men's team and deadline for the same was October 26.

Ravi Shastri, who currently performs as the head coach, had announced that he will not apply for the position after his tenure ends post the T20 World Cup. In fact, tenure of bowling coaches Bharat Arun and R Sridhar will also expire in the next few weeks.

