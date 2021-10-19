Death toll rises to 34 as heavy rains batter Uttarakhand

The death toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand has now risen to 34, out of which maximum casualties are from the Nainital district, informed Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar to ANI. At least 5 are feared to be missing.

While speaking to the news agency, DGP Kumar, said, "Around 200 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort located at Ramnagar-Ranikhet route. All of them are safe and the process to rescue them is on. Water from Kosi River entered the resort after the river overflowed, blocking the route to the resort." He added, "So far 24-25 people are dead due to incessant rains, in which maximum casualties are from Nainital district."

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall. According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. CM Dhami undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Ramnagar, Bazpur, Kiccha, Sitarganj, this evening.

“I am visiting the rain-affected areas. Govt putting in all efforts to rescue locals, tourists. PM also extended help, got 3 Air Force helicopters. The weather department has predicted that situation will be better by evening,” he said Uttarakhand CM during an aerial survey.

He added, “Those who lost their houses will be given *Rs 1,09,000, Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, possible help to be extended to those who lost their livestock".

