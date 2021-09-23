Decision to reopen schools in Mumbai to be taken after Diwali: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on normal lives in more than one way. Not just it claimed lakhs of lives, it also got us cooped in our houses for months. From the entertainment industry to the private sector and even the education system was affected massively as everything including the theatres, malls, offices and schools were shut. And while life is getting back on track after the second wave of the deadly virus, the education system is still struggling to come back on track amid the pandemic.

Although schools have opened up in several cities, special precautions as being taken to keep the kids safe from the deadly virus. Amid this, there have been speculations about when the schools will open in Mumbai as it’s been over a year since the educational institutions were shut. And while everyone has been wondering when the schools will re-open in Mumbai, the city mayor Kishori Pednekar stated told ANI, “The decision on reopening of schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas will be taken after Diwali”.

Check out ANI’s tweet:

The decision on reopening of schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas will be taken after Diwali: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/Kodsz3aATq — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Mumbai police has been urging people to follow the COVID 19 protocols in the city. In fact, during the recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, the cyber team of the Mumbai police even sought the help of Lord Ganesha to urge people to stay safe during the pandemic. Taking to the Twitter handle, the Mumbai police shared a post featuring different names of Lord Ganesha such as Mangalmurti, Gajanana, Siddhivinayaka, Ganesha, Bhalchandra, Lambodara, Pitambara and Ekdanta. The Mumbai Police highlighted that all the names of Lord Ganesha share one message which is “Take Care”.

