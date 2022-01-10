Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated at home. The union minister also shared that he was suffering from mild symptoms. “I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” the Defence Minister wrote on Twitter.

Even Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar also contracted the deadly virus. At the moment, he is in home isolation. "On the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself at his residence," the Bihar CM's office said on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the country reported 1,79,723 fresh infections, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to data produced by the Union health ministry. On January 09, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to assess the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the status of the vaccination campaign in the country, and the emergence of new COVID-19 variant Omicron. During the meeting, PM also spoke about the importance of continuous scientific research in testing, vaccines, and pharmacological interventions including genome sequencing given that the virus is evolving continuously.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that even he had tested positive for COVID-19. CM Kejriwal in a tweet said that he is back after recovering from COVID. "After recovering from Corona, I am back at your service," Kejriwal had tweeted in Hindi.