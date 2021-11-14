Delhi Air Pollution: Schools to be shut for a week, govt employees to work from home

Starting from Monday for a week, Delhi schools will shift to online classes and all construction activities will be shut down. Apart from that, the government offices will work from home, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The decision has been taken as a measure to save people from the adverse impact of air pollution.

Delhi Chief Minister’s action plan comes as the Supreme Court on Saturday termed the pollution situation in Delhi-NCR as 'emergency' and suggested imposing a two-day lockdown in the national capital. "There was a discussion in the Supreme Court whether a complete lockdown can be brought in place if the situation worsens. We are working on it as to what will the lockdown imply... we are not imposing the lockdown. We are drafting a proposal which we will place in front of the Supreme Court. It will be discussed with all agencies because it will be an extreme step. The Centre will also be taken into confidence. If such a situation comes, construction, vehicular movement might have to be stopped," Kejriwal said speaking to the media.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Supreme Court heard the pollution matter and suggested the govt to take immediate measures. "We understand some per cent is stubble burning. Rest is crackers, vehicular pollution, industries, dust pollution etc. You tell us how to bring AQI levels from 500 to 200 points in Delhi. Take some immediate urgent measures like a two-day lockdown," the bench, also comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.

Delhi and NCR areas, including Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad, have been dealing with a deadly blanket of polluted air for over seven days now. The pollution began during Diwali and the air quality continues to remain in the 'severe category'.