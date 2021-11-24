Delhi Air Quality: Schools, colleges & educational institutes to re open from Nov 29

Post Diwali festival, the national capital’s air quality has been going down. The government has taken steps to curb the pollution problem in the state. And in this, schools, educational institutes, as well as offices, were closed for a week. Employees were asked to do work from home. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 280 (overall) on Wednesday morning which still marks it in the ‘poor’ category. However, today the Delhi’s Environment minister Gopal Rai announced that colleges and schools will re-open from November 29.

ANI tweeted, “Air quality in Delhi is improving now. Schools, colleges, educational institutes to re-open from 29th November in Delhi: Environment minister Gopal Rai.” The decision came after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party (AAP) held a review meeting on the current pollution situation. The meeting included experts who will take a call on the reopening of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. Minister further said that all Delhi government offices will also reopen from Monday.

"We advise them to use public transport to commute. Special bus services will be started from colonies where the maximum number of Delhi government employees live," the Minister told reporters.

Air quality in Delhi is improving now. Schools, colleges, educational institutes to re-open from 29th November in Delhi: Environment minister Gopal Rai pic.twitter.com/2qXPgbKBJb — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

On Monday, the government had also lifted the ban on construction activities days. The schools were closed on November 13 due to pollution. Reportedly, a group of 140 parents—including lawyers, professors, doctors, architects, and business owners—have written to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers of Environment and Health, Chairpersons of the CAQM and DCPCR, Chief Secretary, and MLA Atishi urging that schools be reopened.

