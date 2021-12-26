Delhi announces night curfew from December 27 amidst the Omicron scare; Report

The rising cases of Omicron have got everyone in tension. With the celebration time round the corner, the fear of the cases increasing massively has gone up. After the deadly second wave, everyone is scared about the third wave and now that it is the New Year time, certain restrictions have been imposed in every state to avoid the gathering of people in large numbers. This step is only so that the Omicron cases stay in control and the third wave can be avoided. The latest news is that a night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from tomorrow.

According to reports in India Today, a night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from December 27. This comes after the state experiences a 0.6 per cent hike in the positivity rate. Reportedly, the night curfew will remain in force from 11 PM to 5 AM. This is only to curb down the gatherings during the New Year celebration. Apparently, Delhi had reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in six months, and one related death in the last 24 hours amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The fresh number of cases and death took the cumulative tally to 14,43,352 and 25,105 respectively. The overall active cases now stand at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation. Delhi has been witnessing a steady uptick in new Covid cases amid the spread of Omicron, triggering concerns over the healthcare system which got overwhelmed during the second Covid wave.

