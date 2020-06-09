Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for Coronavirus; Is on the road to recovery

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's test results come back negative for COVID-19.

The Delhiites can take a sigh of relief now as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for Coronavirus. The AAP supremo had been keeping unwell and had undergone COVID-19 test on Monday. According to the media reports, the 51-year-old been complaining of fever and sore throat since Sunday which raised concerns for coronavirus infection. Arvind Kejriwal quarantined himself soon after experiencing Coronavirus symptoms and continued to isolate as he waited upon the test results.

As reported by PTI, The Delhi CM has not been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is on road to recovery. His fever has subsided and he is feeling better now. Arvind Kejriwal has not been meeting people since Sunday afternoon ever since he felt feverish and subsequently, self-quarantined at his home. "He is running a fever and has a sore throat, which happens to be COVID symptoms. So doctors have advised him to take a test tomorrow," AAP MLA Raghav Chadha had told NDTV yesterday.

Arvind Kejriwal is a diabetes patient. Hence, it was a matter of great concern until his test result came back negative. On Sunday morning, the Delhi CM had a meeting with members of his cabinet and senior officials and announced a new policy of reserving hospital beds for residents of Delhi. However, his police cancelled by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi is one of the worst Coronavirus affected cities in India. There are about 1000 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the capital city every day and the Health Minister, Satyendra Jain predicts that the Coronavirus cases might rise up to 50,000 in the next 10 days.

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal goes in quarantine after complaining of fever; To undergo COVID 19 test tomorrow

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×