Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 6 days lockdown in the national capital as COVID 19 cases continue to rise

Given the massive spike in COVID 19 cases, Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has decided to impose a lockdown from tonight to April 26.

The second wave of COVID 19 cases has been unstoppable and the cases have been on a significant rise. And while it is an intense situation, the government has been planning some stringent actions for the same. Amid this, Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has announced six days lockdown in the national capital to curb the widespread of the deadly virus. To note, Delhi has been recording a large number of cases of late and the numbers have been increasing at an alarming rate.

The decision of this lockdown was announced during a recently held press conference wherein the Delhi CM announced that the lockdown will come in effect from 10 PM on April 19 to 6 AM on Monday, April 26. Talking about the same, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Delhi’s health system has been stretched to its limit, is under stress. Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system. In the next 6 days, we will make arrangements for more beds in Delhi. We thank the Central govt for helping us. The lockdown period will be used to arrange oxygen, medicine. I request everyone to follow the guidelines.”

It has been decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April): Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/hBB2qXpxpM — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Furthermore, the Delhi government has issued guidelines wherein a total of 50 persons will be allowed for marriage gathering on the production of soft or hard copy of marriage card. On the other hand, funeral-related gatherings will have the permission of up to 20 persons. Earlier, Uddhar Thackeray led Maharashtra government had also announced 15 days lockdown in the state after the state reported the maximum number of COVID 19 cases for a couple of days.

