Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extends lockdown by another week till May 3

The lockdown has been extended till May 3. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a press conference

In wake of increasing coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the lockdown has been extended by another week and will continue till May 3. The cases are currently all-time high in the capital and the situation is worrisome. However, the restrictions will also be same as it was. Only essential services will be allowed and government offices will be opened. Other employees of private offices have to work from home.

Addressing a press conference, the CM said, “We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am. We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers, and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply. The Central and State teams are working together.” Earlier, the lockdown was only till April 26. The national capital has witnessed the highest single-day toll with 24,103 cases. All public gathering places like malls, gyms, and others will remain close.

Kejriwal also added that the Covid-19 cases rate climbed to almost 36 to 37 per cent. There has been an acute shortage of oxygen supplies in the national capital for the past few days. The CM said a quantity of 700 tonnes (MT) of oxygen is currently needed and the Centre has allotted 490 tonnes till now.

The country is currently under the grip of the second wave of coronavirus. In many parts, there has been lockdown announced to curb the further spread of the virus.

