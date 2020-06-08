  1. Home
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal goes in quarantine after complaining of fever; To undergo COVID 19 test tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, has been suffering from fever and is likely to get his coronavirus tests done.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly been unwell and is likely to undergo COVID 19 test. According to the media reports, the AAP supremo has been complaining of fever and sore throat since Sunday which has raised the concerns for the coronavirus infection. While Kejriwal is expected to undergo COVID 19 tests tomorrow, he has isolated himself as a precautionary measure. This isn’t all. He has also, reportedly, cancelled all his meetings since Sunday afternoon and has also consulted a doctor over the phone.

To note, Arvind Kejriwal is also a diabetes patient and he is taking all the necessary measures regarding his health in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic in the country which has infected 28,936 people in the national capital along with claiming 812 lives. Giving an update about Delhi Chief Minister’s health, AAP leader Sanjay Singh told ANI, “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was complaining of fever and sore throat since yesterday, after which he isolated himself at his residence. He will undergo COVID 19 test tomorrow. He is also diabetic.” Meanwhile, Kejriwal’s team has been praying for his wellness.

The AAP Supremo recently grabbed the headlines with his online media briefing. Kejriwal announced that all Delhi government and private hospitals have been reserved exclusively for the residents of the national capital during the COVID 19 crisis. Meanwhile, he also announced the opening of Delhi borders which were sealed for over a week after the central government allowed the free inter-state movement during Unlock 1.

Credits :ANI

