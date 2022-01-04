Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms, goes into home isolation

The Aam Aadmi Party leader and Chief Minister of New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID 19. The CM of Delhi took to his Twitter handle to inform everyone about his diagnosis and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested. With the rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID 19 in Delhi, strict rules and curbs were put in place that even shut down theatres in the capital region. Amid everyone, now CM Kejriwal also has tested positive for COVID 19.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested." As soon as the CM announced the same on Twitter, citizens and tweeples began sending their wishes to him. Recently, several restrictions have been announced in Delhi amid the rising threat of Omicron and it also includes shutting down of cinema halls, spas and more.

Take a look:

Reportedly, Delhi has a high positivity rate at around 6.46 percent, as reported by NDTV. According to reports of experts, the Omicron variant is behind most cases in New Delhi. On Monday, as per NDTV report, this week, New Delhi also recorded a COVID death. Recently, the facility of COVID 19 vaccination was also extended to the age group between 15 to 18. Amid the rising number of COVID 19 cases, authorities have been urging citizens to get themselves vaccinated.

Also Read|All you need to know about Yellow Alert issued by Delhi Government amid Omicron scare