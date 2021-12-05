Delhi girl faces taunts as she gets letters 'SEX' on scooter license plate; Women's panel steps in

A young girl from Delhi has been facing taunts and teasing ever since she received her scooter license plate. The transport authorities issued her a license plate and she got an allotment series on her vehicle registration number which contained the letters "SEX''.

The girl approached the Delhi Commission for Women stating that she faced harassment while commuting due to the allotted series registration number. The DCW immediately stepped in and filed a complaint with the transport department. The DCW also sought immediate change in the vehicle registration number of the girl's scooter.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, while issuing the notice, said, "I have asked the Transport Department to submit the total number of vehicles which have been registered in this allotment series containing the term 'SEX'. It's unfortunate that people can be so petty and abusive that the girl is having to face so much harassment. I have given 4 days' time to the Transport Department to resolve this issue so that the girl doesn't suffer anymore."

The girl had reportedly received the scooter as a gift from her father but has been unable to use it frequently due to the taunts she faced.

Several new two-wheeler owners in New Delhi have been facing this strange problem as they have been getting the 'SEX' license plate allotment series.

