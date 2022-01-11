Delhi government directs closure of all private offices amid spike in COVID 19 cases

There has been a massive spike in COVID 19 cases of late and its new variant named Omicron has been rapidly taking over the nation. So far, Maharashtra and Delhi are recording the highest number of new COVID 19 cases and there doesn’t seem to be an end to it. So, in order to curb the spike in COVID 19 cases, the state government has been taking stringent measures to get hold of the situation. And now, as per a recent development, the Delhi government has directed the closure of all private offices in the city.

To note, private offices were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity earlier. However, with the spike in COVID 19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has revised the guidelines wherein private offices falling under the category of essential services/exempted will be allowed to stay open. The authorities have also asked to practice work from home considering the gravity of the situation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also directed the closing of restaurants and bars in the city. While dine in restaurants were allowed to function with 50% capacity, as per the new guidelines only take aways are allowed amid the surge in COVID 19 cases.

Talking about the same, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said, “In view of the increase in positive cases, it has been decided to close the restaurants and bars and to allow `take away` facility only. To note, the national capital is already witnessing night curfew and weekend curfew starting every Friday at 10 pm to Monday 5 am.