Delhi Government imposes night curfew till 30th April due to the rising Covid 19 cases

Delhi Government has released an immediate night curfew for all the people in the union territory till 30th April in light of increase in the Covid-19 cases.

As per the latest reports, a night curfew has been imposed by the Delhi government because of the second wave of Covid 19. There will be a night curfew in the city from 10 PM to 5 AM and it will be followed till at least 30th April 2021. The second wave of the Covid situation is stronger and cases are increasing at an exorbitant rate causing an alarming situation for the government and the people. Hence, in order to keep a check on the rising Covid cases, the night curfew has been imposed with immediate effect.

