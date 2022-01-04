Delhi Government imposes weekend curfew amid rise in COVID 19 cases

In wake of the continuous surge in COVID 19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has taken some strict actions to curb the widespread of Omicron. As per a new update, the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has imposed weekend curfew in the national capital starting this weekend. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who stated that the government officials will also from home given the current scenario. The decision was taken during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting to decide on a plan to tackle the rise in COVID 19 cases.

Talking about the new COVID 19 restrictions, Sisodia stated, “DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50% workforce of private offices will work from home”. He also asserted that buses and metro will function at 100 per cent capacity. However, masks will be mandatory for public transport. “Buses and metro will function at 100 per cent but not without a mask. There is nothing to worry about. Make masks your shield,” he added.

To note, this new development came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tested positive for COVID 19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Arvind wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested”. Earlier, the Delhi government had imposed a night curfew in the state every night from 10 pm to morning 5 am. To note, Delhi had recorded 4,099 new cases on Monday which had raised the concern for the authorities.