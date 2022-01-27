Delhi government lifts weekend curfew; Restaurants, cinema halls to open with 50 percent capacity

In what came as a big sigh of relief for people in Delhi, the state government has lifted the weekend curfew in the national capital. For the uninitiated, the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government had imposed a weekend curfew early this month, days after imposing the night curfew, in wake of the spike in COVID 19 cases. However, in the fresh orders released today, the government has finally put an end to the weekend curfew while the night curfew has still been retained in Delhi.

Apart from this, restaurants, bars and cinema halls have also been allowed to function with 50% capacity. To note, the decision to ease the restrictions was taken during a meeting between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal after a decline has been witnessed in COVD 19 cases in the state. Furthermore, the odd-even curb on shops has also been lifted which means that shops can open every day. On the other hand, the number of guests for weddings has been raised to 200 from 50. Meanwhile, the decision about opening the schools is yet to be taken by the authorities.

To note, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had proposed the idea of opening the schools in the national capital stated that the prolonged shutdown affects the education and mental health of children. To note, the government of Maharashtra had opened the schools for all classes earlier this week after there was a decline in the number of COVID 19 cases and the positivity rate there. We wonder if Delhi will follow the footsteps of the Maharashtra government anytime soon and will open schools for all classes.

