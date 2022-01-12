Delhi Government might lift restrictions if COVID 19 cases decline in 2-3 days, says Health Minister

The New Year 2022 has begun on a scary note for the nation as there has been a massive rise in COVID 19 cases along with the threat of its new variant Omicron. So far, Delhi and Maharashtra have been recording the highest number of cases every day. It was also reported that India had crossed the mark of recording one lakh COVID 19 cases per day. But looks like the situation is getting back in control now. Days after the Delhi government had announced night curfew and weekend curfew in the state, health minister Satyendra Jain has stated that the restrictions are likely lifted soon.

During a press briefing, Satyendra Jain stated that the national capital is likely to record around 25 thousand new cases on Wednesday. He also asserted that the coronavirus cases have stabilised in the national capital and the cases are likely to decline soon. “COVID cases in Delhi continue to be above 20,000 but the positivity rate is stagnant at around 25 per cent which is a good sign. The hospital admission rate has not risen in the past four to five days and there are still several beds vacant. Cases have plateaued. If it continues, there will be some relief in restrictions,” Satyendra Jain said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has directed the closing of private offices in the national capital and have ordered the office to practise work from home. On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asserted that the government will not impose a lockdown in the national capital and urged people not to worry.

