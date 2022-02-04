Delhi government to open schools for classes 9-12 from Feb 7; Reports

After witnessing a massive spike in the COVID 19 at the beginning of the year 2022, Delhi is finally witnessing a decline in the new reported cases of the deadly virus. Needless to say, it has come as a relief for the authorities which made sure to implement some strict restrictions in the national capital to curb the COVID 19 cases. And now as per a recent update, the Delhi government has decided to ease the curbs in the state and this will include the re-opening of the schools in Delhi

According to media reports, the state authorities has decided to open the educational institutions and gyms in the city after a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority. Reportedly, schools for classes 9t to 12 will be open from February 7. However, the schools have been advised to follow all the COVID 19 protocols. This isn’t all. Offices have also been allowed to function with 100% attendance in the state while the night curfew timings have been reduced by an hour and will now begin at 11 pm. The source told ANI, “DDMA meeting decides to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and gyms in Delhi. Duration of night curfew reduced by one hour (between 11 pm & 5 am). In Delhi, institutions of higher education to open subject to SoPs & strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. Schools to open in a phased manner. Schools for classes 9th-12th to reopen from Feb 7. Teachers who aren't vaccinated will not be permitted. DDMA allows offices to function with 100% attendance in Delhi. Single drivers in cars to be exempted from mask mandate. Gyms to open with restrictions”.

To note, the decision came days after the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government had lifted the weekend curfew in the city. Furthermore, the odd-even curb on shops had also been lifted which means that shops can open every day. On the other hand, the number of guests for weddings was been raised to 200 from 50.

